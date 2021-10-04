NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.30. 95,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

