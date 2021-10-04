NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.71. 4,205,253 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

