Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.73

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.