Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.33 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $307,486.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.25 or 0.08550612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00281571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00113777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.