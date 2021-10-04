Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $11,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $12,484.00.

Shares of NRIX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 191,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,736. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,155,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

