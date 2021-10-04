Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $37.25. 40,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $482,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.