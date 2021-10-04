Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $29,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

