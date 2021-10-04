Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NXC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.94%.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.