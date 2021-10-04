Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 297,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCE stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,541. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

