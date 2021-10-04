NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Boosted by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,889 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 59.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 211.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,188 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded down $4.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.09. 43,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,976. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $126.64 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.