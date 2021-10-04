Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Up 51.3% in September

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTD traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,430. Nxt-ID has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

