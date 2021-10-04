O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

OI stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

