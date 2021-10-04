Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $99.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

