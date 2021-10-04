Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $99.70

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $99.70, but opened at $102.56. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $102.70, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

