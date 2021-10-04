Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,620.50

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,620.50 ($21.17) and last traded at GBX 1,638.50 ($21.41), with a volume of 52075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,645 ($21.49).

OCDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,481.67 ($32.42).

The company has a market capitalization of £12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,856.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,945.21.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,018 shares of company stock worth $29,911,080.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

