Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.53. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 5,114 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

