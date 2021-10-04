Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.53. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 5,114 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
