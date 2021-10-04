ODIN PROTOCOL Price Up 84.5% Over Last Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $12,925.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 84.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00108209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00145726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.37 or 1.00205233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.43 or 0.06934161 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002776 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

