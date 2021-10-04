Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Down 32.1% in September

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 992,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. 5,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,603. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.33. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

