ODUWA Price Tops $0.52 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $19,498.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.50 or 0.99974453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00574588 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

