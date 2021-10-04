Offshift Market Capitalization Reaches $8.76 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Offshift has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $49,981.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00004790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.28 or 0.99969670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00076001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052467 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.00553744 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

