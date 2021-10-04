OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OCCI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,920. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.24%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

