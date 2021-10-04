OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OCCI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,920. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.24%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently 81.18%.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.