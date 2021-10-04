OKCash 1-Day Volume Reaches $521,756.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, OKCash has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $521,756.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,251.17 or 0.99997942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00075778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001426 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.40 or 0.00532768 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,371,965 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

