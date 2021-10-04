Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Okta by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Okta by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA traded down $11.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,274. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.61. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

