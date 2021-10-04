Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.22.

ODFL opened at $285.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $180.69 and a 12-month high of $304.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

