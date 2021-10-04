Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ODMUF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Monday. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

