Omnitude (ECOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $572,106.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. Omnitude has a market cap of $857,174.96 and $572,106.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.46 or 0.08535210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00274308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00113731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

