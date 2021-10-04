ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Analysts at Williams Capital

Analysts at Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.56% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ONON traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,125. ON has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

