OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 6.6%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.80. 5,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,106,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

