OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) vs. Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Critical Analysis

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Sify Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 3.31 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -7.40 Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.90 $20.84 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -35.89% -26.05% -13.60% Sify Technologies 6.85% 27.99% 9.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

