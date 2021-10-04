OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $873.09 Million

Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce $873.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $881.71 million. OneMain reported sales of $935.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $43,701,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $40,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,875,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

