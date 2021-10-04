ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.92

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 11038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

