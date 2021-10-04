Only1 Market Capitalization Hits $20.50 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Only1 has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Only1 has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.23 or 0.08576464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00287554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00113773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

