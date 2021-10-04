OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.18). Approximately 3,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 62,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

