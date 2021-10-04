Open Governance Token (OPEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $895,503.63

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $895,503.63 and approximately $65,348.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.08635043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00278704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00114026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

