Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,505.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $3.00 million and $25,505.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 98% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00887365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00317408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00115374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

