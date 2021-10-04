OpenOcean (OOE) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $54.55 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00102427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00143275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.37 or 0.99907201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.44 or 0.07081042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

