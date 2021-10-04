Oppenheimer Comments on NIKE, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

NKE stock opened at $147.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

