Oppenheimer Comments on SEI Investments’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.