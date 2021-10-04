Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

