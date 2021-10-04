Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

CYBN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 571,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. CYBIN INC. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

