Oppenheimer Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $12.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.00. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

Shares of GNRC opened at $404.95 on Monday. Generac has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.27 and a 200-day moving average of $377.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $2,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

