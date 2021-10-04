Oppenheimer Weighs in on MSCI Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MSCI in a report released on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the technology company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $610.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $628.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

