Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

