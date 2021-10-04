OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.78. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 9,036 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.86 million, a P/E ratio of 152.86 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 634,826 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

