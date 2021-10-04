Orbitcoin One Day Volume Tops $51.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $722,155.93 and $51.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,216.06 or 0.99892498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00354706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00636641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00257482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

