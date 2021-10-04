Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.5 days.
Orica stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Monday. Orica has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.
Orica Company Profile
