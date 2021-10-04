Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.5 days.

Orica stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Monday. Orica has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

