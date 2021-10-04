Orient Walt Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $484,018.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00108209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00145726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.37 or 1.00205233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.43 or 0.06934161 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002776 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

