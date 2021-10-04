Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Up to $42.35

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $43.87. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.