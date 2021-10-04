Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 5.2%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 18,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,198,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,767.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $412,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,735,000 after acquiring an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

