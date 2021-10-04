Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

